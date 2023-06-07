CNN CEO Chris Licht Is OUT as Dismal Ratings Continue to Sink Network

The situation is dire at CNN.

In the month of March, CNN had the biggest decrease in primetime viewership among the cable news giants.

Their viewership declined by 61% compared to 27% and 12% for Fox News and MSNBC.

CNN averaged only 473,000 in primetime viewers in the month of March.

The May numbers did not improve for CNN. The network’s total prime time viewership sank to 494,000 viewers, a 25% year-over-year decrease.

On Wednesday CNN released CEO Chris Licht after only one year. The regime was mad at him after a recent town hall with President Donald Trump. It was just too much for the liberals calling the shots.

And for the record – CNN was failing long before Chris Licht came on and hoped to move the channel to more news and less opinion.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

