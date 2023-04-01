Zombie Network: CNN Has Disastrous Month Of March – Primetime Ratings Down 61%

The situation is getting even worse for CNN.

In the month of march, CNN had the biggest decrease in primetime viewership among the cable news giants.

Their viewership declined by 61% compared to 27% and 12% for Fox News and MSNBC.

CNN averaged only 473,000 in primetime viewers in the month of March.

Fox News averaged 2.09 million viewers and MSNBC averaged 1.14 million.

New York Post reported:

Primetime ratings for CNN have fallen 61% this month — the steepest dip in viewership among the big three cable news giants, according to the latest figures released by Nielsen. The drop in ratings is a bad omen for CNN, which has struggled to right the ship since parent company Warner Bros. Discovery tasked Chris Licht with the job of turning the news channel around more than a year ago. … Fox News averaged 2.09 million viewers in prime time in March, with MSNBC at 1.14 million and CNN at 473,000, according to Nielsen figures cited by the Associated Press. In the key 25-54 age demographic for advertisers, CNN is seeing some of its lowest numbers in decades.

It isn’t just primetime that is struggling either.

CNN Boss Chris Licht’s biggest change was revamping CNN This Morning.

This has been a failure so far.

More changes are imminent to CNN’s daytime lineup according to AP.

AP reported:

Licht’s biggest programming move to date, a revamp of “CNN This Morning,” hasn’t borne fruit in the ratings and has been beset by bad publicity, including co-host Don Lemon’s ham-fisted reference to a woman’s prime years. Changes to CNN’s daytime look are imminent. Licht’s vision for prime time is months away, though, and only beginning to take shape. His plans are to couple news coverage with hosts from different worlds, including entertainment, who can talk about the news without a specific partisan take. Licht is exploring several possibilities, and CNN is reportedly close to deals with CBS’ Gayle King and former NBA star turned sportscaster Charles Barkley for shows that will air once a week, although the network wouldn’t confirm that.

Why does CNN think they would see an increase in ratings while keeping biased journalists on air?

I don't know how Chris thought he could turn @CNN around when they kept people like Don Lemon and so many extreme left wingers on the air. What did he think would happen?! They needed to CLEAN HOUSE! Put actual journalists like @KristinFisher on air hosting shows! https://t.co/zDuUwOa0YL — Cable News Watch (@CableNewsWatch) April 1, 2023

Dumpster fire!

