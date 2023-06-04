Chicago: Video Shows Squad Tactics in Deadly Ambush by Teen Gunmen

Video posted by CWB Chicago shows a group of teen gunmen utilizing squad tactics in an ambush that left a 14-year-old boy killed and three wounded: a 21-year-old woman and two men ages 18 and 19. One of the alleged teen attackers was captured by police after a shootout. The teen had a leg wound but it has not been determine if the wound was from the shootout with police. No officer was wounded, though three officers were taken to the hospital for “observation”.

The video shows four hoodie wearing youths sneaking through an abandoned lot in a residential neighborhood in loose formation and then forming an attack squad as they hit the sidewalk, laying down a burst of withering fire.

The New York Post reports the teens used “makeshift machine guns” with “Glock switches” (excerpt):

Chilling video captures the moment a group of criminals armed with makeshift machine guns opens fire on a crowd in Chicago, killing a 14-year-old boy and wounding three other people. Police said the gunmen are believed to have used handguns with “Glock switches” — illegal attachments that allow the weapons to hold expanded magazines with up to 50 rounds.

Excerpt from CWB Chicago report:

A newly acquired video shows four people, at least two armed with machine guns, unleashing a torrent of gunfire in Chicago on Wednesday evening. The shots left a 14-year-old boy dead and at least three others injured. Later, a 16-year-old boy fired a gun at Chicago police officers as they investigated the shooting. He was charged yesterday with six counts of attempted murder of peace officers. The video, provided to CWBChicago by a source, shows four people walking across a vacant lot in the 4200 block of South Wells around 8:20 p.m. on June 1. …Chicago police officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found four victims lying on the ground and a 16-year-old boy armed with a handgun nearby, according to CPD. The boy fired his weapon toward officers, and the cops fired back, then took him into custody, according to a police media statement

Initial police statement on the shooting:

WBBM-TV report on the 14-year-old boy, Pierre Johnson, killed in the attack. Police report 80 shells were recovered at the crime scene.

WLS-TV reported the teen gunman captured by police has been charged with attempted murder of police officers (excerpt):

A 16-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder of Chicago police officers in a shooting in the Fuller Park neighborhood on Thursday. The teen was arrested minutes after a 14-year-old boy was killed and four other people were wounded in the 4200 block of South Wells Street, Chicago police said. He was charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at peace officers and aggravated discharge of a firearm, police said. He was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon under the age of 21. Responding officers found several victims on the ground and a gunman standing near them, police said. "That armed offender then discharged his firearm in the direction of the officers," police said in a statement. "An officer returned fire, and the offender fled and was taken into custody a short time later. It was discovered the offender had a gunshot wound to the leg."

