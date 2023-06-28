Chicago and Detroit Get Hit With Thick Smoke Causing Air Quality to Reach Dangerous Levels

Unusual Canadian wildfires have once again caused several US cities to have some of the worst air quality in the world.

According to World Air Quality Index, Chicago’s air quality reached unhealthy levels on Tuesday and replaced Beijing as the worst air quality in the world.

The smoke entered Chicago early Tuesday morning and hasn’t left the Windy City since.

Chicago isn’t the only Midwest city being bombarded with smoke, Detroit, Michigan has seen its air quality hit dangerous levels due to smoke.

Drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada is creating curtains of haze and raising air quality concerns throughout the Great Lakes region and in parts of the central and eastern United States.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow.gov site showed parts of Illinois, lower Michigan and southern Wisconsin had the worst air quality in the U.S. on Tuesday afternoon, and Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee had air quality categorized as “very unhealthy.”

The Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to drift towards New York early Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the month, The Gateway Pundit reported that hazy smoke stemming from Canada caused New York City to appear as if it was part of an Apocalyptic movie.

Apocalyptic Haze Engulfs New York City as Canadian Wildfires Push Air Quality to Unprecedented Levels, Making it the World’s Most Polluted City (VIDEO)

Anthony Scott

