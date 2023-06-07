Apocalyptic Haze Engulfs New York City as Canadian Wildfires Push Air Quality to Unprecedented Levels, Making it the World’s Most Polluted City (VIDEO)

In a press conference held Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams expressed his concern over the unprecedented air quality crisis that has engulfed New York City.

The relentless spread of smoke from the Canadian wildfires has created a looming environmental crisis in the Northeastern United States. The wildfires, which have been burning for weeks, have intensified, releasing massive amounts of smoke. Prevailing winds have carried the smoke southward, blanketing major metropolitan areas, including New York City.

Air quality monitoring stations throughout the city have reported alarming levels of smog, and other pollutants, well above the safe thresholds set by regulatory agencies. The dense smoke has reduced visibility, casting an eerie orange glow over the cityscape

Monday vs. Wednesday 🚨 New York City skyline before and after the Canadian wildfire smoke choked the city (Photo: NBC / EarthCam) pic.twitter.com/opig5IZniM — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 7, 2023

On Wednesday, New York City was ranked as the most polluted city in the world by IQAir, a Swiss technology company that measures and ranks air pollution. It ranked higher than Delhi, Baghdad, Kuwait, and Dhaka, according to the Independent.

“New Yorkers saw and smelled something that has never impacted us on this scale before. Even as I was out walking the streets, clearly, you knew something was happening that was beyond normal,” Adams during press conference.

“Last night at 10 p.m, the Air Quality Index hit 218, a very unhealthy level. On the levels of health concern, it really sent shock waves throughout the entire city and this region. And this morning at 7 a.m, the Air Quality Index was 174 in the Bronx and will remain around that level for at least another day. But this is an unprecedented event in our city and New Yorkers must take precaution.”

The National Weather Service said, “Hazardous air quality and widespread smoky conditions will persist through Wednesday afternoon and evening throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic as smoke associated with wildfires in Canada continues to push southward into the lower 48.”

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality health advisory for all five boroughs.

“New Yorkers stay inside and all New Yorkers should limit outdoor activity to the greatest extent possible. This is not the day to train for a marathon or to do an outside event with your children. Stay inside closed windows and doors and use air purifiers if you have them. If you are older or have heart or breathing problems or an older adult, you should remain inside. And if you must go outdoors, wear high-quality masks, such as a K-95,” Adams said.

🚨#BREAKING: New York City now has the worst air quality of any city on Earth as canadian Wildfires Blanket Northeast States in Apocalyptic Haze 📌#UnitedStates | #USA Much of the Northeast has been enveloped in an apocalyptic haze as smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets the… pic.twitter.com/NqLZucjTsl — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 7, 2023

New York has the worst air quality in history due to wild fires from Climate Cult Canada.pic.twitter.com/pkWOFIVbNm — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 7, 2023

Many areas of northern South Carolina, much of North Carolina, New York, northern Virginia, much of Maryland, Delaware, eastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and western New Hampshire are under air quality advisories.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ) issued a statement: