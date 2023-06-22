California Dems Advance Legislation to Give Therapists Unconditional Power to Remove 12 Year Olds From Their Parents

California Democrats advanced legislation on Tuesday that would give therapists unconditional power to remove 12-year-old children from their parents.

One of the bill’s co-authors, state senator Scott Wiener, also authored a bill that would revoke or limit custody for parents who do not “affirm” a child’s chosen “gender identity.”

The new bill does not mention “gender identity” specifically, but given Weiner’s track record, people are rightly alarmed.

“Wiener, who recently honored anti-Catholic drag nuns at the California legislature, is also pushing a bill that would require California foster parents to “affirm” the transgender identities of foster children,” the Washington Free Beacon reports. “Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced another bill that Wiener co-authored to make parents’ non-affirmation of their child’s transgender identity grounds for revoking or limiting custody. Last year, a law that Wiener authored went into effect, empowering California courts to take temporary jurisdiction of kids who come to California from out of state in search of hormone therapy or other transition treatment.”

According to the report, many California parents testified against the bill calling it the “emancipation of 12-year-olds,” “heinous,” and “dangerous.”

“Have each of you used your elected platforms and networks to inform and speak with the people of California?” Los Angeles mother Wendy Minas asked the Senate panel during her testimony against the bill. “It doesn’t seem so, because when I talk to my community, no one knows about it. And when they hear about it, they are shocked and angry that you would consider passing an extreme bill that would break apart families during a child’s most difficult and challenging years.”

The parents warned that troubled children could exploit this law to be able to run away from home.

“The authors want to change the law to let a 12-year-old opt out of their home on a whim, invoking parental separation and emancipation of minors without any claim of danger or parental consent,” Nicole Pearson, an attorney, said while testifying. “This is child emancipation.”

Their concerns were written off as a product of “misinformation” by the Democrat lawmakers.

“This bill protects children. It makes children safer. It makes children healthier,” Wiener said. “It’s unfortunate that this bill, like so many, has been caught up in this right-wing outrage machine.”

The Free Beacon’s report explains, “The bill would leap beyond the autonomy granted to children under existing law. There would be no obligation, as there is for minors on private insurance, for therapists or counselors to show that a 12-year-old patient is mature enough or in a dangerous situation before transferal to a “residential shelter.” Whether or not to inform the parents of the move would also be left to the discretion of the mental health professional, who could be an intern or trainee.”