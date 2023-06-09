BREAKING: Trump Valet Who DOJ Attempted to Bribe, Indicted by Florida Grand Jury in Classified Docs Case



Special Counsel Jack Smith

Trump’s aide Walt Nauta was indicted by the Florida grand jury hearing evidence in Jack Smith’s classified documents case, according to a leak to ABC News.

According to reports, Walt Nauta was told to move boxes after the former president received a subpoena in May for classified documents.

Walt Nauta is a former White House employee and Navy veteran who worked valet for Trump and served as a personal staffer at Mar-a-Lago.

It is unclear what the charges are.

ABC News reported:

Walt Nauta, an aide to former President Donald Trump, has been charged by the special counsel as part of the probe into Trump’s taking of classified information, ABC News has learned. Nauta was indicted by the same grand jury in Florida, sources told ABC News. It is not immediately clear what the exact charges are and an attorney for Nauta declined to comment when contacted by ABC News. Nauta served as a valet in the Trump White House and left his role to join Trump as a personal aide in early 2021.

On Thursday The Guardian reported that Joe Biden’s DOJ attempted to bribe the attorney for Walt Nauta in exchange for testimony against Donald Trump.

Trump blasted the DOJ for abusing their power.