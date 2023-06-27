Supreme Court Rules Against Republicans in North Carolina Elections Dispute in 6-3 Vote

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against Republicans in North Carlina fighting for a congressional district map.

North Carolina’s GOP-led Supreme Court in April overturned a previous state supreme court ruling on the congressional maps and gerrymandering after the November midterms.

Last year, the then-Democrat controlled state supreme court said the ‘partisan gerrymandering’ vioated the state’s constitution.

The state’s high court, now controlled by Republicans, overturned the previous ruling on the congressional maps.

The latest North Carolina Supreme Court ruling effectively made the US Supreme Court’s case moot.

“State courts retain the authority to apply state constitutional restraints when legislatures act on the power conferred on them by the Elections Clause,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch in dissent said the case is moot.

“The congressional map in North Carolina will be re-drawn ahead of the 2024 election anyway because of a state law provision that says interim maps can only be used for one election cycle. As a result of the North Carolina Supreme Court’s ruling, that map is likely to tilt heavily toward Republicans.” NBC News reported.

NBC News reported: