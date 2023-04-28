In Huge Victory For Republicans, North Carolina Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Voter ID

North Carolina’s Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of voter ID and also affirmed the power of lawmakers to draw redistricting maps.

The state’s high court also ruled that felons have to complete their full sentences before being given the right to vote again.

And leftists are losing their minds.

Democrats can’t win unless they cheat.

🚨Big North Carolina News🚨 In a 5-2 opinion, the North Carolina Supreme Court reverses an erroneous ruling from 2022 and restores 200 years of precedent. The NC Supreme Court rules that partisan gerrymandering claims are nonjusticiable under the North Carolina Constitution. pic.twitter.com/osI8hV2yUe — National Republican Redistricting Trust (@GOPRedistrict) April 28, 2023

NBC News reported: