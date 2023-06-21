BREAKING: “SIGNS OF LIFE” Detected Near Site of Missing OceanGate Submarine – According to Explorers Club

Crews continue their search for signs of life from the missing OceanGate submarine in the North Atlantic.
A group known as “The Explorers Club” reported on Tuesday evening that data from the field gave them hope that the submarine tourists are still alive.
Signs of life were reported near the area where the submarine was reported lost.
The Telegraph reported:
A group known as The Explorers Club said “data from the field” gave them hope the five people believed to be on board could be alive.
Perth Now reported:
Explorers Club President Richard Garriot said, “There is cause for hope” in the search and rescue mission of one of their members, British billionaire Hamish Harding, who is among those missing.
“We have much greater confidence that there is cause for hope, based on data from the field — we understand that likely signs of life have been detected at the site,” they said.
“Our hearts are with family and friends of fellow Explorers Club members Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and the rest of the submersible crew as we await hopefully good news.
It comes as “banging” had been reported in 30-minute intervals near where the vessel disappeared in the North Atlantic Ocean as authorities ramped up their search in a race against time.
The US Coast Guard warned on Tuesday that the passengers inside the submersible had “about 40 hours of breathable air left”.