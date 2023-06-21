BREAKING: “SIGNS OF LIFE” Detected Near Site of Missing OceanGate Submarine – According to Explorers Club



Crews continue their search for signs of life from the missing OceanGate submarine in the North Atlantic.

A group known as “The Explorers Club” reported on Tuesday evening that data from the field gave them hope that the submarine tourists are still alive.

Signs of life were reported near the area where the submarine was reported lost.

The Telegraph reported:

Friends of the explorers onboard the submersible that vanished near the Titanic shipwreck claims “signs of life” were detected in the search zone, as rescuers race against the clock to find the missing men before their oxygen runs out. A group known as The Explorers Club said “data from the field” gave them hope the five people believed to be on board could be alive.

Perth Now reported: