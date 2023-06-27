BREAKING: Another Hunter Biden WhatsApp Message to Chinese CEFC Associate – “The Biden’s Are the Best I Know at Doing What the Chairman Wants”

Another Hunter Biden WhatsApp message was released by the GOP House Oversight Committee on Tuesday.

In a WhatsApp exchange dated August 3, 2017, Hunter Biden told CEFC associate Gongwen Dong: “The Biden’s are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this [partnership].”

The “Chairman” is Ye Jianming, a Chinese billionaire tied to a CCP-intelligence gathering agency.

Ye Jianming is presumed dead after he ‘disappeared.’

🚨BIDEN FAMILY COVER-UP🚨 In a WhatsApp exchange dated 8/3/2017, Hunter Biden tells CEFC associate Gongwen Dong, aka Kevin: "The Biden's are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this [partnership]." CEFC is a CCP-linked Chinese Energy Company. pic.twitter.com/ZzRvpMeuNn — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 27, 2023

The next day one of Hunter Biden’s shell companies, OWASCO PC, received $100,000 from CEFC, a CCP affiliated energy company.

THE NEXT DAY: One of Hunter's shell companies, OWASCO PC, received $100,000 from CEFC. pic.twitter.com/2lNX5mfTux — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 27, 2023

The latest Hunter Biden WhatsApp message comes just a week after an IRS whistleblower revealed Hunter was threatening a Chinese business associate to pay up or else.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley revealed Hunter Biden demanded payment from his Chinese business associate over WhasApp messenger.

Hunter Biden demanded payment and threatened Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official and director of Harvest Fund Management.

Harvest Fund Management had previously invested in Hunter Biden’s firm, BHR Partners – a private investment fund founded in 2013 that is co-owned by the Bank of China.

The July 2017 WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to Henry Zhao is as follows according to the IRS whistleblower:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

A few weeks later Hunter Biden received a $5 million wire from a Chinese firm.

On August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle (Northern International) to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco.

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) said on Monday that Congress has evidence Joe Biden was in the room with his son Hunter Biden when Hunter sent a threatening WhatsApp message on July 30, 2017 from the Biden family home in Wilmington, Delaware.