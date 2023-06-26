Rep. Tenney: Congress Has Evidence Joe Biden Was in the Room With Hunter When Shakedown WhatsApp Message Sent to Chinese Business Associate (Video)

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) said on Monday that Congress has evidence Joe Biden was in the room with his son Hunter Biden when Hunter sent a threatening WhatsApp message on July 30, 2017 from the Biden family home in Wilmington, Delaware to a Chinse business associate, Henry Zhao. Tenney serves on the House Ways and Means Committee which last week released the WhatsApp message as part of a package of evidence and testimony obtained from IRS whistleblowers.

Tenney made the revelation in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on the Fox Business show Mornings with Maria.

Tenney: “All we need to prove is that Joe Biden was in the room and he’s part of this. And we have other evidence showing that Joe Biden was in the room from various witnesses who were involved in the Biden scheme. Joe was there to show Hunter had the connections…”

“…So that WhatsApp message, we found evidence that Joe Biden and the whole family were in Wilmington on the night of the phone call, the WhatsApp message, when it happened. That was July 30, 2017 and Joe Biden was a private citizen, but this is a continuation of the tax evasion, money laundering and what was going on to get that money through Hunter to Joe Biden and his family.”

Tenney also said the communist Chinese gave the Bidens a cellphone that they tracked the information on, but she did not elaborate on that allegation or whether the phone was given to Joe or Hunter, “Now the Chinese have data, they have a phone that was issued to him by the Chinese Communist Party.”

Tenney also said the FBI are “dirty cops” and accused the Department of Justice of obstruction of justice in the Biden investigation.

The WhatsApp message:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

The Washington Free Beacon reported Thursday that photos on Hunter Biden’s laptop of him in his father’s Corvette were geo-located to the Biden’s Wilmington home on the same day as the WhatsApp message was sent, July 30, 2017.

Tenney last week asked where Joe Biden was that day. Now she says she knows.

This photo appears to show Hunter Biden, in his father’s infamous corvette, hours after texting his Chinese business partner: “I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.” Where was Joe Biden when Hunter sent that text? pic.twitter.com/Nds3xts8Nz — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) June 23, 2023

Just days after the threatening WhatsApp message was sent, the Chinse firm CEFC sent payments to Hunter Biden related accounts totaling $5.1 million.