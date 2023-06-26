Box Office Analyst Estimates That Disney Has Lost $890 Million on Last Eight Studio Releases, Including Woke Little Mermaid and Elemental

Box office analyst and YouTuber Valliant Renegade has estimated that the Walt Disney Co. has lost $890 million on the last eight studio releases, including the woke Little Mermaid remake and Elemental, an anti-racism animated film featuring a non-binary character.

The films contributing to the losses include “Lightyear,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Strange World,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “The Little Mermaid,” and “Elemental.”

Valliant Renegade said that the eight films cost roughly $2.75 billion but only brought in $1.86 billion.

“That can’t go on forever. It’s just simple numbers, folks,” Valliant Renegade said in a video about his estimate. “That’s where we are. The Walt Disney Company is just making all the wrong decisions not only creatively, but in the distribution channels as well.”

Breitbart News reports, “Disney could see even more red ink since these titles are all destined for the Disney+ streaming service instead of other streamers, like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, where they could generate additional revenue.”

One America News noted that “Strange World” included a gay romance, and the Toy Story spinoff “Lightyear” featured lesbians kissing.

The newly released film Elemental is estimated to have the lowest opening of any wide-released Pixar film in the studio’s history.

“Depending on where it falls, this could be the lowest-earning opening weekend Pixar has had since ‘Toy Story’s $29 million take in 1995. Even then, ‘Toy Story’s box office take has not been adjusted for inflation, making ‘Elemental’s box office figures even more disappointing,” according to ScreenRant.

The studio is said to have spent $200 million on the flop.

The movie is aimed at children six and up and is “set in Element City, where fire, water, land, and air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in,” according to the Disney website.

Since the two elements that fall in love are opposites, fire and water, their relationship faces some challenges.

The Hollywood Reporter described the movie as having a “serious overarching theme about ethnic strife and racial tolerance; humor for both kids and adults, although this one is more geared toward the 10-and-under set; a plot that hits all the right beats at exactly the right time.” It also contains a pro-immigration message for the children.

“Where Wade comes from a well-to-do aquatic clan that lives in a fancy high rise, Ember is an immigrant from the world of fire who is bent on honoring her parents by taking over their shop, which peddles things fire people would eat (that would be wood),” USA Today wrote of the kids movie. “At one point in the movie, after Ember’s father, Bernie, seems to recognize Wade, Ember says, ‘Not all water people look alike,’ an allusion to the sentiments that many ethnic groups can relate to when being stereotyped. In another scene, Ember is yelled at by Element City citizens who tell her they don’t want fire people around.”

Elemental’s “nonbinary” character, Lake Ripple, is Wade’s younger sibling.