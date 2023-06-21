Boston First Responders Horrified to Find Four Children at Transgender-Drag Party with a Dead Body and Drugs and Sex Toys Scattered Throughout the Home

In a disturbing incident, four children were discovered in a squalid apartment filled with “alcohol, drugs, sex toys” and a deceased man, as reported by first responders and city officials.

Boston Fire Department first responders were called to a public housing complex for a man in cardiac arrest on Saturday morning.

What they found was horrifying! The crew found themselves confronting far more than a routine medical emergency.

“This is sickening,” City Councilor Michael Flaherty said. “I was informed by people at the scene that there were drugs, alcohol, sex toys all around the apartment as well as a dead body on the floor.”

The apartment was described as being in “extremely unsanitary conditions,” with approximately six adults present, all appearing to be male.

According to Boston Herald, “some of the adults were dressed as women when first responders arrived at the scene.” Multiple reports said it was a transgender-drag party.

In a shocking discovery, the responders found “four children in the back bedroom being hidden by an adult male.” The children ranged in age from 5 to 10.

It remains unclear if the children discovered in the apartment were relatives of the adults present or if they lived there on a permanent basis. According to the Herald, “a man wearing a wig claiming to be the father” was found in a back bedroom with the kids.

Following their discovery, the fire crew filed a “51A form with the appropriate state agency.” This form is a “Report of Child(ren) Alleged to be Suffering from Abuse or Neglect” available through the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families (DCF).

“All of the adult parties were being uncooperative and did not provide helpful information. All adults present denied having children inside the apartment,” according to the incident report.

As of Tuesday morning, the Herald had not received any information about the occupants of the public housing unit or the charges against them.

More from Boston Herald:

Flaherty, Public Safety chairman on the council, told the Herald Monday night the dead body found on the floor was “from an apparent overdose.” State Sen. Nick Collins, a South Boston Democrat, praised the police, firefighters and EMTs who rushed to help. “Our first responders should be commended for following through and fulfilling their duty as mandatory reporters,” Collins said, citing how they are legally bound to report children in potential danger. “No child should be exposed to what these children were allegedly exposed to.” Council President Ed Flynn, also a Southie pol, ripped the “inhumane and horrific” discovery at a Boston Housing Authority (BHA) unit. “This underscores the need for oversight into BHA inspections and eviction practices, security efforts in developments and protocols to ensure children are safe in every BHA apartment.”