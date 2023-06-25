Blinken Refuses to Say If the US Will Do Anything to Stop China From Building Military Spy Base in Cuba

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday refused to say whether the United States will do anything to stop China from building a military spy base in Cuba.
The Wall Street Journal last week reported that Cuba and China are negotiating to establish a joint training facility in Cuba.
The Chinese will have a military spy base 90 miles from Florida.
Blinken refused to say if the US will do anything to stop China from building a base in Cuba.
“Are we gonna prevent China from having a military base on the island of Cuba?” NBC’s Chuck Todd asked Blinken.
Blinken refused to give a straight answer.
Chuck Todd pressed Blinken, “Are we gonna make sure it doesn’t happen? Is this a line in the sand?”
Blinken didn’t answer.
WATCH: