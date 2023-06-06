Bill Barr Trashes Trump, Says He’d “Bet” Trump Will Be Indicted in Classified Docs Case (VIDEO)

Former US Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday said he would “bet” an indictment is near in Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Trump.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has been investigating Trump after he stored presidential records at Mar-a-Lago and whether the former president tried to obstruct the probe.

According to CBS News, the decision whether to indict Trump on federal charges is imminent.

Barr was asked about the meeting Trump’s lawyers held with Justice Department officials on Monday.

Bill Barr took a shot at Trump and said the meeting was probably held to complain about the special counsel’s work.

CBS asked Barr if he believes the meeting indicates an indictment is near.

“If I had to bet, I would bet that it’s [an indictment] near,” Barr said.

The former AG defended Jack Smith and said the special counsel’s probe into classified documents is not a witch hunt.

“This is not a case of the Department of Justice conducting a witch hunt,” Barr said on CBS Mornings. “In fact, they approached this very delicately and with deference to the president and this would have gotten nowhere had the president just returned the documents but he jerked them around for a year and a half and the question is did he deceive them?”

WATCH:

“This is not a case of the DOJ conducting a witch hunt”: Former Trump AG and author Bill Barr speaks about the special counsel investigation into the former president, adding that he would “bet” an indictment is near. https://t.co/6WAO7ix0n2 pic.twitter.com/teoTtod6pt — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 6, 2023

President Trump on Monday suggested federal charges are imminent after his lawyers met with DOJ officials.

“HOW CAN DOJ POSSIBLY CHARGE ME, WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENT’S WERE CHARGED, WHEN JOE BIDEN WON’T BE CHARGED FOR ANYTHING, INCLUDING THE FACT THAT HE HAS 1,850 BOXES, MUCH OF IT CLASSIFIED, AND SOME DATING BACK TO HIS SENATE DAY WHEN EVEN DEMOCRAT SENATORS ARE SHOCKED. ALSO, PRESIDENT CLINTON HAD DOCUMENTS, AND WON IN COURT. CROOKED HILLARY DELETED 33,000 EMAILS, MANY CLASSIFIED, AND WASN’T EVEN CLOSE TO BEING CHARGED! ONLY TRUMP – THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!” Trump said in a Truth Social post Monday morning.