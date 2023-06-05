DEVELOPING: Trump’s Lawyers Meet with Justice Department Officials On Classified Docs Case, ‘Charging Decision Imminent’



Trump’s lawyers arrive at the Justice Department

President Trump’s lawyers on Monday met with Justice Department officials on the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case a couple weeks after requesting a meeting, the Washington Post reported.

The grand jury hearing evidence in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s case against Trump related to the classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago is meeting this week after a lull, according to a leak to NBC News.

Jack Smith has been investigating Trump after he stored presidential records at Mar-a-Lago and whether the former president tried to obstruct the probe.

According to CBS News, the decision whether to indict Trump on federal charges is imminent.

The Washington Post reported:

Attorneys for Donald Trump came to the Justice Department Monday morning to make their case that the government should not charge the former president in connection with his possession of classified documents after leaving office, a person familiar with the situation said. Among the lawyers at the meeting were John Rowley and James Trusty, according to multiple people familiar with the situation, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss it.

Trump’s lawyers had no comment for reporters as they entered the Justice Department.

