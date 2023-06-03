Biden’s Likely Pick for CDC Director Gloated About Lockdowns

The Gateway Pundit reported that current CDC Director Rochelle Walenksy resigned in May. Walensky’s last day will be June 30.

Biden is expected to pick North Carolina’s former health secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen, to replace Walenksy.

During her tenure as the top health official for North Carolina, Cohen aggressively pushed COVID restrictions and laughed about the impact on Americans.

As NC health director, @DrMandyCohen felt comfortable wielding dictatorial power. Here she laughs about consulting with her counterparts in other states:

When she was like, are you gonna let them have professional football? And I was like, no. And she’s like, OK, neither are we. pic.twitter.com/5Qq4YrGX0S — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) June 1, 2023

While laughing about restrictions on regular folks, Cohen only loosely followed them herself.

By the way, Mandy Cohen apparently only masks when there’s a camera around. Here she walked into the press conference unmasked, not realizing a camera caught it. This was June 30, 2020, a couple months before she tweeted the photo of the Fauci mask. pic.twitter.com/8QV0qt2ZDu — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) June 1, 2023

The New York Post reports:

Dr. Mandy Cohen, who served as the Tar Heel State’s top health official from 2017 to 2021, will join the agency as its current director, Rochelle Walensky departs at a time of declining public trust. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra spoke with Cohen earlier this week to congratulate her on the nomination, according to the Washington Post, which first reported the news. In a NBC News poll taken last year, just 44% of Americans said they trusted the CDC, compared with 69% at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

And, despite the faulty science, Cohen insisted that children from K-8th grade be forced to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

Schools with students in K-8th grade should require all children and staff to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Schools with students in 9th-12th grades should ensure that anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated, including students, wear a mask indoors. — Mandy Cohen (@DrMandyCohen) July 26, 2021

Cohen’s weird devotion to Anthony Fauci should be concerning enough.