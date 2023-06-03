Biden’s Latest Fall Has Some Panicked Progressives Calling for a Contested Democrat Primary in 2024

Joe Biden has tripped, fallen and stumbled before now, but his latest fall looked fairly serious.

As a result, some people on the left are sincerely worried about Biden’s chances in 2024 and are even calling for a contested Democrat primary in 2024.

Their fears are legitimate. What happens if Biden falls again and is seriously injured? A broken hip or leg would be a serious threat to his chances in the election.

The Daily Caller reports:

‘This Isn’t Fair To Anyone’: Liberals Respond To Biden’s Tumble, Call For Contested Democratic Primary Liberals are renewing their calls for a fair and contested Democratic presidential primary Thursday after President Joe Biden fell on stage during the U.S. Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony. Widely shared video footage showed Biden walking on stage in a suit and baseball cap when he fell to the ground and required assistance to get back up. The president was helped to his feet by three people and the White House later attributed his tumble to a sandbag on stage. His latest fall renewed concerns about his age and sparked calls from liberals for the Democratic primary to be an open process. “[S]ome top Democrats have privately been saying for months that they’re nervous about Biden tripping again on the trail. Today he did,” Axios journalist Alex Thompson tweeted.

some top Democrats have privately been saying for months that they’re nervous about Biden tripping again on the trail. Today he did—> pic.twitter.com/bZIBvHUVfN — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 1, 2023

This is the former CEO of Twitter:

Open the Democrat primaries and debates. This isn’t fair to anyone. https://t.co/KcW67BaR7z — jack (@jack) June 1, 2023

Kyle Kulinsky is a well known left-wing pundit:

Very cool that the media acts like this dude is inevitable and barely covers his primary opponents pic.twitter.com/OjYcpWOWEc — Secular Talk🎙 (@KyleKulinski) June 1, 2023

Cenk Uygur is a host of the Young Turks:

MSNBC reporting this as a big win for Joe Biden. https://t.co/4zTYdEKWUn — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) June 1, 2023

Again, these people are right to be concerned.

Biden is not going to improve with age.