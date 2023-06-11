“Biden Won’t Be Laughing Much Longer” – Rep. Anna Paulina Luna Calls for Biden Impeachment Hearings Following Release of Bribery Documents (VIDEO)

Republican Representatives Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) and Nancy Mace (R-SC) joined Maria Bartiromo this morning on Sunday Morning Futures.

The two GOP Representatives discussed the lawlessness of the Biden regime and Chris Wray’s FBI. They also touched on the FBI document that reveals Joe Biden was engaged in a $5 million bribery scheme with Burisma officials in Ukraine.

Of course, FBI Director Chris Wray redacted most of the memo – even though it was never a classified document.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna called for impeachment hearings.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: Now that we have proof, you have a document that the FBI has that states not only as the senator had stated, you have two separate transactions of $5,000,000.01 going to then Vice President Biden, one going to Hunter Biden. But what’s even more shocking, Maria, is this goes back exactly to, you said to Burisma, to Ukraine, and some of those classified documents that Joe Biden had at the University of Delaware actually covered down on Ukraine in that same timeline and periods. So there’s no doubt in my mind that this president is corrupt. I really do feel that unless we run an impeachment, I don’t think that the FBI or the DOJ is going to do their job and hold him to the same standard of justice that, for example, Representative Mace or myself would be held to if this had been us in the same situation… …it was for paying at least for Joe Biden for essentially protection. And that was something that was stated by the human source and also to the individual that they were discussing. And it’s also interesting that the slang term that was used to describe that payment was a slaying term that’s used in, I guess, gang correspondence. And so the word would be similar to extortion that they were forced to pay this amount for protection of Joe Biden, basically.

Anna Paulia Luna closed the segment with this.

Rep. Anna Paulin Luna: We absolutely need to be the last line of defense here. We’re doing everything we can, and all I can say is for those watching, have faith. We are going to get to the bottom of this, and Joe Biden won’t be laughing for much longer.

Congress must launch impeachment hearings immediately.

No more delays.

The country is under assault by a brutal tyrannical forces. The GOP needs to step up NOW!