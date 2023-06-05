Comer: FBI Confirmed the Document Alleging Biden Engaged in $5 Million Bribery Scheme is From Highly Credible Informant

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Monday said the FBI AGAIN refused to hand over the Biden bribery document.

Over the weekend it was reported Chris Wray caved to Comer and agreed to turn over the unclassified document detailing a $5 million criminal plot involving Joe Biden.

Chairman Comer has reviewed the key document and asked the FBI to hand over the record to the custody of the House Oversight so others can review it as he continues his investigation into the Biden crime family.

The FBI confirmed the unclassified document alleging Joe Biden engaged in a $5 million bribery scheme is from a highly credible informant.

“Today, FBI officials confirmed that the unclassified , FBI-generated record has not been disproven and stated several times the information contained within it is currently being used in an ongoing investigation. The confidential human source who provided information about then-Vice President Biden being involved in a criminal bribery scheme is a trusted, highly credible informant who has been used by the FBI for years,” Comer said.

“These are facts and no amount of spin, and frankly lies, from the White House of Congressional Democrats can change this information,” he added.

“We believe there are multiple documents,” Comer told reporters.

The FBI’s CHS goes back to the Obama Administration!

WATCH: