Biden SNAPS At Reporter Asking if He was Involved In Hunter’s “Chinese Shake-Down Text Message” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday stopped to chat with reporters on the South Lawn before he departed en route to Chicago, Illinois.

A reporter asked Biden about Hunter’s threatening message to a Chinese business associate.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley revealed Hunter Biden demanded payment from his Chinese business associate over WhasApp messenger.

Hunter Biden demanded payment and threatened Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official and director of Harvest Fund Management.

Harvest Fund Management had previously invested in Hunter Biden’s firm, BHR Partners – a private investment fund founded in 2013 that is co-owned by the Bank of China.

The July 2017 WhatsApp message Hunter Biden sent to Henry Zhao is as follows according to the IRS whistleblower:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my directions. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

A few weeks later Hunter Biden received a $5 million wire from a Chinese firm.

On August 8, 2017, $5 million was wired from a CEFC-affiliated investment vehicle (Northern International) to the bank account for Hudson West III, which spent the next year transferring $4,790,375 million directly to Hunter Biden’s firm, Owasco.

Congress reportedly has evidence that Joe Biden was indeed sitting next to his son Hunter during the shake-down message.

Biden shouted at a reporter for asking if he was involved in the shake-down.

“How involved were you in your son’s Chinese shake-down text message? Were you sitting there? Were you involved?” a reporter asked Biden.

At first, Biden laughed, but the reporter continued to press him and he snapped.

“No, I wasn’t – and I – ” Biden said.

“Were you?” the reporter asked Biden in a follow-up question.

Biden snapped: “NO!”

WATCH:

Reporter: “How involved were you in your son’s Chinese shake-down text message? Were you sitting there? Were you involved?” Joe Biden: “No, I wasn’t.” pic.twitter.com/DL1cgVcUMI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 28, 2023

In a WhatsApp exchange dated August 3, 2017, Hunter Biden told CEFC associate Gongwen Dong: “The Biden’s are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this [partnership].”

The “Chairman” is Ye Jianming, a Chinese billionaire tied to a CCP-intelligence gathering agency.