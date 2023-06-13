Biden Regime Sends $325 Million More in Security Aid to Ukraine, Following $2.1 Billion Arm Aid Sent 4 Days Earlier

In another move symptomatic of its overly aggressive foreign policy stance, the Biden regime has once again invested a substantial amount of US taxpayer money into Ukraine’s ceaseless conflict with Russia.

This Tuesday, Biden approved his 40th military aid package for Ukraine, $325 million, bringing the total US aid to the country a staggering $40 billion since the start of the invasion in February 2022.

“[Package] includes key capabilities to aid Ukraine’s efforts to retake its sovereign territory and support Ukraine’s air defenders as they bravely protect Ukraine’s soldiers, civilians, and critical infrastructure, as well as artillery, anti-armor systems, and ammunition valued at up to $325 million,” according to the news release.

The capabilities in this package include:

Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);

Stinger anti-aircraft systems;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

15 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles;

10 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers;

Javelin anti-armor systems;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

AT-4 anti-armor systems;

Over 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;

Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing;

Tactical secure communications support equipment;

Spare parts and other field equipment.

This latest chunk of money comes only four days after a whopping $2.1 billion package of military support was sent to Ukraine.

This underlines how the administration prefers spending much money on a war in another country rather than focusing on urgent domestic issues.