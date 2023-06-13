Biden Regime Sends $325 Million More in Security Aid to Ukraine, Following $2.1 Billion Arm Aid Sent 4 Days Earlier

In another move symptomatic of its overly aggressive foreign policy stance, the Biden regime has once again invested a substantial amount of US taxpayer money into Ukraine’s ceaseless conflict with Russia.
This Tuesday, Biden approved his 40th military aid package for Ukraine, $325 million, bringing the total US aid to the country a staggering $40 billion since the start of the invasion in February 2022.
“[Package] includes key capabilities to aid Ukraine’s efforts to retake its sovereign territory and support Ukraine’s air defenders as they bravely protect Ukraine’s soldiers, civilians, and critical infrastructure, as well as artillery, anti-armor systems, and ammunition valued at up to $325 million,” according to the news release.
The capabilities in this package include:
- Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);
- Stinger anti-aircraft systems;
- Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);
- 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;
- 15 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles;
- 10 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers;
- Javelin anti-armor systems;
- Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;
- AT-4 anti-armor systems;
- Over 22 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;
- Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing;
- Tactical secure communications support equipment;
- Spare parts and other field equipment.
This latest chunk of money comes only four days after a whopping $2.1 billion package of military support was sent to Ukraine.
This underlines how the administration prefers spending much money on a war in another country rather than focusing on urgent domestic issues.
While the White House statement has proclaimed that the new package includes “key capabilities to aid Ukraine’s efforts to retake its sovereign territory and support Ukraine’s air defenders,” the regime seems blind to the potential for escalation this level of intervention could provoke.
The insistence on continuing to fan the flames of the conflict with these substantial aid packages is arguably contributing to a volatile and potentially dangerous situation on the ground in Ukraine.
Earlier this year, Putin fired back, warning that Moscow’s response to the threat would go far beyond armored vehicles as the delivery of Western-made tanks to Ukraine looms.
“Those who expect to win a victory against Russia on the battlefield don’t understand that modern-day war with Russia will turn out totally differently for them,” Putin said.
“We aren’t sending tanks to their borders, but we have the means to fight back and they won’t be limited to armor. Everyone should understand this,” he warned.
Moreover, the timing of these vast monetary infusions into Ukraine’s military endeavors raises questions about the regime’s priorities. With numerous pressing issues facing Americans at home, from health care to economic recovery, border crisis, drugs, and job creation, many will question whether this costly international intervention truly serves the best interests of the American people.
Instead of promoting diplomatic resolution and peace negotiations, the Biden regime appears to be taking a stance that favors an aggressive military response.