Biden HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Threatens States that Don’t Provide Sex Reassignment Surgeries For Minors (VIDEO)

Remember when the Democrat-media complex called Trump a dictator for trying to withhold federal funds from ‘sanctuary states’ that protect illegal aliens?

Those same screeching leftists are strangely silent after the Biden Regime threatened to withhold Medicaid from states that don’t provide sex reassignment surgeries (mutilation) and puberty blockers for minors.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra last Thursday threatened GOP-led states that protect children from the monsters pushing them to take puberty blockers and mutilate their bodies.

“We have issued guidelines that say that a provider who receives Medicare funding, Medicaid funding, must be prepared to offer gender-affirming care – we unfortunately ran into a couple Circuit Courts that said differently so now we are in the process of having to work under those rulings, but we’re not gonna stop everywhere we have an opportunity at the federal level,” Becerra said.

Then he threatened red states that don’t provide child mutilation surgeries.

“If you want that Medicaid dollar to come to your state, we’re going to make sure you check the box,” Xavier Becerra said during a discussion at this year’s Aspen Ideas: Health.

This isn’t the first time Becerra has openly boasted about working around the courts.

In April Becerra said the Biden Regime will ignore a federal judge’s ruling to suspend the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

The Supreme Court ultimately protected access to the abortion pill mifepristone.