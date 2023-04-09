HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Says Biden Regime will Ignore Trump-Appointed Judge’s Abortion Pill Ruling (VIDEO)

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Sunday said the Biden Regime will ignore a federal judge’s ruling to suspend the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

Federal judges on Friday issued dueling orders on access to abortion pills, setting up a Supreme Court battle.

“U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, ordered a hold on federal approval of mifepristone in a decision that overruled decades of scientific approval. But that decision came at nearly the same time that U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, an Obama appointee, essentially ordered the opposite and directed U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states where Democrats sued in an effort to protect availability.” AP reported.

The Biden Regime vowed to fight the Texas judge’s ruling to suspend the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

Xavier Becerra appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday to discuss the competing orders with host Dana Bash.

Becerra said that “everything is on the table” including ignoring the federal judge’s ruling.

WATCH: