Biden Energy Secretary Granholm Lied to Senate Under Oath About Stock Ownership – Spouse Owns Stocks That Fall Directly Under Her Jurisdiction

It has just been revealed that Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm lied to the Senate under oath about the stocks she owns.

She admitted in a letter that she ‘mistakenly’ misinformed the Senate about her stock ownership and that her spouse owns stock in Ford, a company that is directly impacted by her work.

Will there be investigations and arrests? After all, no one is above the law. Isn’t that what we’re being told every day?

EE News reports:

Granholm contradicts testimony, reveals she did own stocks Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm revealed Friday that she has held financial stocks as recently as May, contradicting testimony she gave to a Senate committee earlier this year. In a letter shared with E&E News and sent to the committee, she also revealed her spouse held a previously undisclosed investment in Ford Motor Co., an automotive brand that falls squarely in her jurisdiction. Granholm told the Energy and Natural Resources Committee at an April 20 budget hearing that she did not own any individual stocks, saying she was only invested in mutual funds. She also said she would “not object” to congressional legislation that would ban executive department officials from holding stocks. “I mistakenly told the Committee that I did not own any individual stocks, whereas I should have said that I did not own any conflicting stocks,” Granholm wrote in her letter. Granholm wrote that she had stocks in six companies that were deemed “non-conflicting” by agency ethics officials. She did not disclose what these companies were or how much these stocks were worth, but said they would be publicly disclosed on her annual public financial disclosure report available in mid-June. Granholm also said in the letter that her spouse previously owned stock in Ford, which has worked closely with the Biden administration and DOE to build out electric vehicles and deploy new battery technologies.

Lying to the Senate under oath is a major offense, isn’t it?

In April, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told Senator @HawleyMO (under oath) that she did not own individual stocks. She was lying. Today, Granholm admitted she did, in fact, own stock in MULTIPLE companies — including Ford, which falls directly in her jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/qayLbz131d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2023

Secretary Granholm lied to the committee about her family’s stock holdings. This comes after her failure to follow basic ethics and disclosure rules. This is a troubling pattern. It is unacceptable. https://t.co/F12JW8d7TQ — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) June 9, 2023

I’ve been warning everyone for years that Jen Granholm is corrupt Now we know she lied to Congress I expect I’ll have more to report on this soonhttps://t.co/rycKzbgk3N — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) June 9, 2023

So Granholm lied to me on April 20 – and it took the Administration 6 full weeks to admit it. Brazen https://t.co/48EOYUdL7V — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 9, 2023

This warrants nothing less than a full prosecution, doesn’t it?

No one is above the law, right?