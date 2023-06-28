THE BIDEN EFFECT: Ford Cutting 1,000 Jobs After Agreeing to Shift Focus to Electric Vehicles

Ford is cutting 1,000 jobs in the United States and Canada after accepting a subsidy from the Biden administration to produce more electric vehicles.

Since Biden took office in 2021, his administration and Democrats in general have been pushing their climate change agenda at breakneck speed, whether the country is ready for it or not.

This story is a reminder that they place a higher value on pursuing their agenda than they do on the lives of working Americans.

The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Ford Cuts American Jobs After Biden Admin Boosts Company With Green Subsidies Ford announced it will lay off at least 1,000 workers in the United States and Canada, despite the Biden administration’s promotion of its electric vehicles and allocation of billions of dollars in green subsidies that will benefit auto manufacturers including Ford. The automotive giant began notifying employees this week that job cuts are imminent as it looks to offset costs in developing and building electric cars, the Wall Street Journal reported. The cuts will mainly affect engineers, including those in the green vehicles sector of the company. The job cuts come despite the White House’s focus on funding green initiatives and promoting electric vehicles.

The Daily Caller has more:

The cut to Ford’s roughly 28,000 strong workforce is the third in a series of mass layoffs that began with a 3,000 person cut to U.S. jobs last summer as the company looks to blunt the costs of its massive investment in electric vehicles, the WSJ reported. Ford cut an additional 3,800 jobs in Europe in early 2023 as a cost cutting measure to support its electric vehicle pivot after missing its earnings expectations by $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Ford’s electric vehicle division lost $722 million in the first three months of 2023, costing the company more than $60,000 per car sold. The company’s electric vehicle division is on track for roughly $3 billion in yearly losses, but nonetheless projects that it will begin turning a profit next year.

Biden has been vowing to “end” fossil fuels since the 2020 campaign.

Last year, Biden told a kid to "look at my eyes" and pledged to her "I guarantee you we're going to end fossil fuels." Fracking is fossil fuel. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nv7nG2bq26 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 31, 2020

Democrats are dead serious about this and they don’t care how many jobs are destroyed in the process.