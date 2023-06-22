Bible Returned to School Libraries After Being Removed for ‘Vulgarity or Violence’ Due to Leftist Protest

The Bible was removed from elementary and middle schools in Utah’s Davis School District after leftists created a petition for its removal over “vulgarity or violence.”

The leftists were trying to retaliate after a state law was passed banning providing children with books containing sexual content.

On Tuesday, the school board unanimously voted to return the Bibles.

District spokesperson Christopher Williams said the “Bible has significant, serious value for minors that outweighs the violent or vulgar content it contains.”

School board President Liz Mumford, who voted to return the Bibles, echoed his statement and said that it “has serious literary, artistic, historical, and political value for minors.”

Under the state law, school districts must remove books if a parent complains that they have “human genitals in a state of sexual stimulation or arousal,” “acts of human masturbation or sexual intercourse,” or “fondling or other erotic touching of human genitals or pubic region.”

“As with any new policy, the district’s library review process will likely require some revisions, but the Davis School District stands by the process currently in place,” the district said in a statement. “The process takes time and it isn’t perfect, but it is working.”

It turned out that many books at public schools contained sexual material that was inappropriate for children.

According to a report from The Blaze, besides the Bible, “60 books have been reviewed by the district, with 37 books having been fully removed from all levels of education and a partial removal of 14 others.”

“One book available to junior high school students showed lesbians performing oral sex on each other,” the report states. “Another book for high school students was about being ‘gender queer’ and depicted two men giving each other oral sex.”

The full meeting can be viewed below: