“Basically Over Without Tucker” – Fox News in Turmoil as its Popular Streaming Service Crashes and Burns – Staffers Getting Dismissed in Droves

Tucker’s unceremonious dismissal from Fox News continues to have catastrophic consequences for the network.

The Gateway Pundit reported in April that one way Fox News viewers responded to Tucker’s ouster was by cancelling their subscriptions to Fox News’ popular streaming service at “a record rate.

Fox Nation is (was?) a highly profitable subscription on demand video service with a variety of original programming. Tucker and other prominent Fox News anchors have had multiple specials on Fox Nation.

Tucker, though, was the only reason thousands of Americans subscribed to Fox Nation, however. Remarks from social media at the time suggested that the streaming service was about to go bust.

A report from the Daily Beast says this is exactly what happened. Fox Nation is faltering.

From the Daily Beast:

“Fox Nation is basically over without Tucker,” one network insider told us. “They’re not shutting it down, and probably never will, but they’re really cutting it back.” (Ironically, before his firing, Carlson blasted Fox Nation as a product behind the scenes.

Translation: Staffers are getting dismissed in droves thanks to Fox dismissing Tucker.

The website notes Fox News began shedding staffers last month following its mammoth $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

This should not come as a surprise considering the network was reporting a quarterly loss as the result of the settlement. Fox News, worth more than $16 billion, contracted by more than five percent in the past year.

A previous report from the Gateway Pundit also noted Fox News staffers were leaving to join Tucker’s team.

Fox News released a statement claiming that despite all evidence to the contrary, the report from the Daily Beast was just fake news.