Dianne Feinstein’s run in Weekend at Bernie’s is nearing a conclusion. The 89-year-old Feinstein returned to the senate in a wheelchair last month and her diminished condition shocked the public. According to a report by The New York Times, Feinstein relies on an army of aides in order to carry out her duties.

As Feinstein deteriorates, the race to replace her is heating up.

Baseball legend Steve Garvey is meeting with voters and GOP officials as he considers entering the race. The 74-year-old Garvey played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1987.

ABC News 7 reports:

He appeared at a recent fundraiser for Republican Rep. Michelle Steel in Orange County, where he signed baseballs and talked about his potential candidacy. “He is seriously considering entering the race,” said veteran consultant Andy Gharakhani, who is advising Garvey. **** Garvey has flirted with the possibility of entering politics before, including after his retirement from baseball, when he teased a possible U.S. Senate run but never became a candidate. “I have been approached to run for office and am exploring that. No announcement is imminent,” Garvey said in a statement released by a Dodgers team spokesperson.

Serial liar Adam Schiff announced his bid for Feinstein’s seat as has toxic Democrat Rep. Katie Porter.