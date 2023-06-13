Autopsy of Christian-Hating Nashville Shooter Elizabeth Hale Released – But Authorities Still Refuse to Release Her Manifesto

On Monday Townhall published details from trans-identified mass shooter Audrey “Aiden” Elizabeth Hale’s autopsy report. This comes two months after the murderer massacred six victims, including three children, at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

The full report is here.

But authorities have yet to release Audry “Aiden” Hale’s manifesto that she left behind.

Nashville Police told FOX News in late April that they will finally release the manifesto of the trans shooter that they recovered from her car following the attack on March 27, 2023.

28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a transgender former student murdered three 9-year-olds and three adults last month in a mass shooting at the school in March. Hale fired off 152 rounds during the targeted attack at the Covenant School, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The attack appears to be a deadly hate crime by a deranged trans shooter against Christian Americans. The media has largely ignored the attack that resulted in six deaths.

The local authorities and FBI refused to release the manifesto to the public following the mass shooting by Hale in March.

The release of the manifesto was delayed again earlier in May. Michael LaChance reported, “The excuse this time is that there is ‘pending litigation’ around the document. Does anyone believe any of this?”

In May the Daily Mail reported that the manifesto is now in the judge’s hands.

A judge in Nashville was provided with an unredacted copy of the trans shooter manifesto.

According to Fox News 17, the judge was given two versions of the manifesto to review: one with no redactions and another with proposed redactions made by city attorneys.

We all know if the mass shooter would have held even the slightest conservative leanings the manifesto would have been released the next day. So we all know what is coming. The regime is hoping the manifesto never sees the light of day.

However, lawyers at The Covenant School filed a motion of intervention on Monday to prevent the release of trans shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto, arguing that doing so would compromise the safety of the school, its staff, and its students.

So the manifesto remains hidden tonight – but the autopsy was published today.