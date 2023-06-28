Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs Signs Executive Order to Allow State Employee to Have Sex Change Surgeries Covered By Health Insurance

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has signed an executive order to allow state employees to get sex change surgeries covered by their health insurance coverage.

“The Department of Administration shall remove the Exclusion from the State’s healthcare plan as soon as practicable and in compliance with State law,” the order declares, noting that “since 2017, the Plan has excluded coverage for ‘gender reassignment surgery.'”

Hobbs also signed an order that bars state agencies from funding, promoting, or supporting “conversion therapy” treatment for minors.

AZ Central reports, “While Hobbs’ aides say the orders preempt any such prosecutions or limits on healthcare going forward, Hobbs and her administration were unable to provide an example of state resources or dollars supporting ‘conversion therapy.'”

Conservatives are already planning to challenge the orders.

“This power grab is not only partisan, but it is unwise and dangerous,” Cathi Herrod, the president of the Center for Arizona Policy, said in a statement to AZ Central.

“What she calls ‘conversion therapy’ amounts to basic counseling for those struggling with their gender,” Herrod said. “It is likely unconstitutional to tell therapists what they can say and citizens what therapy they can seek.”

Hobbs claimed that the set of orders would “bring an end to unjust discrimination against LGBTQ+ Arizonans.

“The state is leading by example on this issue, and we will continue working until Arizona is a place where every individual can participate equally in our economy and our workforce without fear of discrimination or exclusion,” Hobbs said. “This is the only way to move our state forward.”