Antifa Member Who Was Arrested at Brawl Against Armenians in Glendale Has Prior Arrest Related to Felony Child Sex Crimes

Armenian men beat the crap out of Antifa thugs and far-left protestors outside of a school board meeting in Glendale, California Tuesday evening.

Glendale has a large Armenian-Christian population and they are fed up with the LGBTQ/pride events taking place in elementary schools.

Armenian and Hispanic parents showed up to a school board meeting on Tuesday to protest the LGBTQ curriculum being taught to their children by Glendale Unified School District.

One of the Antifa terrorists attacked an Armenian man as he exited the school board meeting and it was on!

Armenian men fought back and pummeled some of the far-left agitators.

Glendale (CA) police rush in and save #Antifa & far-left protesters during a fight against Armenian-Americans outside a school board meeting. Many parents of immigrant background disapprove of the schools celebrating pride events. pic.twitter.com/i1L2P1aBxt — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 7, 2023

One of the violent suspects arrested in the Glendale brawl was confirmed to be SoCal Antifa member Erik Boyd. His $10,000 bail was quickly covered, journalist Andy Ngo noted.

Breaking: One of the violent suspects arrested at the brawl outside the Glendale, Calif. school board meeting is confirmed to be Los Angeles #Antifa member Erik Boyd (b. Oct. 2, 1987). His $10,000 bail was quickly covered. He came ready for violence against the Armenian-American… pic.twitter.com/hBiH2aDv4V — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 8, 2023

On Friday journalist Andy Ngo reported on Erik Boyd’s criminal past.

Erik Boyd has a prior arrest related to felony child sex crimes with a minor under the age of 14 and assault with a deadly weapon.

It’s no wonder why Erik Boyd showed up to support the groomers and used violence to enforce the perversion.

According to Andy Ngo: “The charges related to sexual contact with a child below 14 were dismissed or not prosecuted, but Boyd was convicted after pleading “no contest” to the assault with a deadly weapon charge.”