Armenian Men Beat the Crap Out of Antifa and Far-Left Protestors Outside Glendale, CA School Board Meeting About Pride Events (VIDEO)

by

Armenian men beat the crap out of Antifa thugs and far-left protestors outside of a school board meeting in Glendale, California Tuesday evening.

Glendale has a large Armenian-Christian population and they are fed up with the LGBTQ/pride events taking place in elementary schools.

According to CBS News, 50 police officers were deployed to break up the massive brawl that erupted around 6 pm local time.

These Armenian dads have had enough!

WATCH:

Glendale police showed up and beat back the Armenians fighting against Antifa goons.

WATCH:

Of course the police rushed in to save the far-left protestors.

WATCH:

