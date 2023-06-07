Armenian Men Beat the Crap Out of Antifa and Far-Left Protestors Outside Glendale, CA School Board Meeting About Pride Events (VIDEO)

Armenian men beat the crap out of Antifa thugs and far-left protestors outside of a school board meeting in Glendale, California Tuesday evening.
Glendale has a large Armenian-Christian population and they are fed up with the LGBTQ/pride events taking place in elementary schools.
According to CBS News, 50 police officers were deployed to break up the massive brawl that erupted around 6 pm local time.
These Armenian dads have had enough!
Breaking: Armenian-American men fight against #Antifa & far-left protesters outside the Glendale (CA) school board meeting. Immigrant families have been furious that elementary schools are doing pride events. Antifa have gathered to oppose the parents. pic.twitter.com/1LCTeCgc32
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 7, 2023
Glendale police showed up and beat back the Armenians fighting against Antifa goons.
Breaking: Glendale (CA) Police beat back the Armenian-American men who want to fight #Antifa outside the school board meeting. The immigrant families oppose pride celebrations in schools. Antifa, communists & far-left protesters gathered to support that. pic.twitter.com/QTMmKeNR95
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 7, 2023
Of course the police rushed in to save the far-left protestors.
Glendale (CA) police rush in and save #Antifa & far-left protesters during a fight against Armenian-Americans outside a school board meeting. Many parents of immigrant background disapprove of the schools celebrating pride events. pic.twitter.com/i1L2P1aBxt
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 7, 2023