ANOTHER LEAK: Biden Regime Leaks Alleged Trump Audio On General Milley’s Ludicrous Plan to Invade Iran with Tens of Thousands of US Troops to CNN

Last Wednesday afternoon Special Counsel Jack Smith leaked a report to CNN claiming they have audio recordings of Trump talking about classified documents.

It is likely illegal for Justice Department officials to leak classified information to the press. Where is the internal investigation?

The so-called classified information was a report written by dimwit Mark Milley, who surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban and turned over $80 billion in US weapons to the terrorist group,

Mark Milley also secretly reached out to the Chinese Communist Regime and promised to warn them if President Trump ever threatened to use force against them. For some reason, Milley was never charged for this crime and still holds a government job.

Milley apparently also wrote a report on his invasion plans into Iran that included the deployment of a “massive number of troops” into the Islamic State. This was obviously not taken seriously by President Trump or his staff or anyone with any common sense. It would have been a blood bath of epic proportions. Trump was the first US president in decades to keep the US out of any new wars. He likely scoffed at the idea.

So this leak by dirty Special Counsel Jack Smith involved Mark Milley and was related to some nonsense he wrote about invading Iran.

According to the Biden DOJ leaker, the ridiculous plan was discussed later in a meeting with Mark Meadows who was writing a book. Trump suggests he would like to share the information during the meeting but he’s aware of limitations on his ability post-presidency to declassify records.

This was the alleged “smoking gun” that Jack Smith is using to imprison President Trump.

Of course, the DOJ has numerous classified documents from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer that they still have not investigated.

On Friday the Biden DOJ leaked highly edited audio to CNN on President Trump’s comments on the absurd Milley invasion plans.

The regime is attempting to go for the kill shot on Trump – This is their obvious plan.

Apparently, according to the Deep State, discussing Mark Milley’s dipsh*t Iran plan with friends is serious crime worthy of prison.

The recording, first reported Friday morning by CNN, was made as part of an interview Trump gave for a book and was obtained by the special counsel's team. A federal grand jury voted to indict Trump on at least seven federal charges late Thursday as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The indictment comes after more than 100 documents with classified markings were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022.

The Gateway Pundit is speaking with a Trump attorney later today on the latest Deep State attacks on President Trump including this breaking report.