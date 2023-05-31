SMOKING GUN? Latest Leak by Jack Smith Involves Ridiculous War Plan by Dummy Mark Milley to “Deploy Massive Numbers of Troops” into Iran – Something the White House Scoffed At

On Wednesday afternoon Special Counsel Jack Smith leaked a report to CNN claiming they have audio recordings of Trump talking about classified documents.

Now we have more information on this latest DOJ leak to the legacy media.

The so-called classified information was a report written by dummy Mark Milley, who surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban and turned over $80 billion in US weapons to the terrorist group, and immediately rejected.

Milley wrote a report on his invasion plans into Iran that included the deployment of a “massive number of troops” into the Islamic State. This was obviously not taken seriously by President Trump or his staff. Trump was the first US president in decades to keep the US out of any new wars.

So this latest leak by dirty Special Counsel Jack Smith involves Mark Milley and some nonsense he wrote about invading Iran.

The ridiculous plan was discussed later in a meeting with Mark Meadows who was writing a book. Trump suggests he would like to share the information during the meeting but he’s aware of limitations on his ability post-presidency to declassify records. So this is their latest big scoop?

Of course, the DOJ has numerous classified documents from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer that they still have not investigated.

CNN reported: