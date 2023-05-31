SMOKING GUN? Latest Leak by Jack Smith Involves Ridiculous War Plan by Dummy Mark Milley to “Deploy Massive Numbers of Troops” into Iran – Something the White House Scoffed At

On Wednesday afternoon Special Counsel Jack Smith leaked a report to CNN claiming they have audio recordings of Trump talking about classified documents.
Now we have more information on this latest DOJ leak to the legacy media.
The so-called classified information was a report written by dummy Mark Milley, who surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban and turned over $80 billion in US weapons to the terrorist group, and immediately rejected.
Milley wrote a report on his invasion plans into Iran that included the deployment of a “massive number of troops” into the Islamic State. This was obviously not taken seriously by President Trump or his staff. Trump was the first US president in decades to keep the US out of any new wars.
So this latest leak by dirty Special Counsel Jack Smith involves Mark Milley and some nonsense he wrote about invading Iran.
The ridiculous plan was discussed later in a meeting with Mark Meadows who was writing a book. Trump suggests he would like to share the information during the meeting but he’s aware of limitations on his ability post-presidency to declassify records. So this is their latest big scoop?
Of course, the DOJ has numerous classified documents from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer that they still have not investigated.
CNN reported:
The July 2021 meeting was held at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with two people working on the autobiography of Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows as well as aides employed by the former president, including communications specialist Margo Martin. The attendees, sources said, did not have security clearances that would allow them access to classified information. Meadows didn’t attend the meeting, sources said.
Meadows’ autobiography includes an account of what appears to be the same meeting, during which Trump “recalls a four-page report typed up by (Trump’s former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff) Mark Milley himself. It contained the general’s own plan to attack Iran, deploying massive numbers of troops, something he urged President Trump to do more than once during his presidency.”
The document Trump references was not produced by Milley, CNN was told.
Investigators have questioned Milley about the episode in recent months, making him one of the highest-ranking national security officials from Trump’s administration to meet with the special counsel’s team. Milley’s spokesman Dave Butler declined to comment to CNN.