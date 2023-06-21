Another Day of War in Ukraine, Biden Regime Sends Another Billion Dollars for the Military Industrial Complex

Guest Post By Shawn Bradley Witzemann (TMI)

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has announced another $1.3 billion will soon be on its way to Ukraine.

“Every investment that we make in Ukraine’s recovery is aimed at bringing Ukrainians closer to that reality,” Secretary Blinken explained in London, “And today, I’m announcing that, with the support of the United States Congress, we will provide more than $1.3 billion in additional aid to help Ukraine toward that goal.”

The news comes less than 24 hours after The Gateway Pundit reported on the Pentagon announcement that an accounting error at the DoD resulted in an “extra $6.2 billion of U.S. taxpayers’ money earmarked for the Eastern European country.”

🚨 JUST IN: The U.S. will provide $1.3 BILLION in additional aid to Ukraine, says Secretary of State Blinken This announcement comes just hours after it was revealed Ukraine will be given another $6.3 BILLION due to a Pentagon “accounting error” pic.twitter.com/ySE1ZDhQ9M — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 21, 2023

Secretary Blinken says $520 million from the latest package will be used to overhaul the country’s energy grid — the supposed aim being to turn the war-torn region into an energy exporter.

Blinken also said $657 million would go to modernization of border crossings, rail lines, and ports — with an additional $100 million allocated for digitization of customs and another $35 million that will be sent to the insurance and baking industries.

Great meeting with @DmytroKuleba today at #URC2023. The United States is committed to supporting Ukraine’s economic recovery and reforms that promote sustained economic growth for a democratic and prosperous future. pic.twitter.com/uTy3CDRU6A — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 20, 2023

“This new support that I’m announcing today comes on top of more than $20 billion that the United States has provided in economic and development assistance to Ukraine’s workers, its businesses, its public services to help them endure the 16 months of punishing conflict with unwavering bipartisan support from our Congress,” Blinken said while pointing out that an additional $2.1 billion in humanitarian assistance has been sent to the country as well.

Unfortunately for anyone with critical thinking skills, or experience with the incredibly corrupt Ukrainian government, the reality of what’s happening is disturbingly clear. American taxpayer dollars are being laundered into the pockets of corrupt politicians and corporate partners — true gangsters in all involved countries.

In fact, just two days ago, it was reported that BlackRock will be partnering with JP Morgan to set up a “reconstruction bank” — allowing multinational corporations to continue sucking profits out of the deaths of thousands.

“Even as we rally around Ukraine’s recovery, we must not lose sight of why that is necessary in the first place,” Blinken explained to roaring applause from the London audience, “Indeed, even as we come together here in London, committed to supporting Ukraine’s buildup, Russia continues to try to burn it down. So let’s be clear: Russia is causing Ukraine’s destruction, and Russia will eventually bear the cost of Ukraine’s reconstruction.”

Although some may take Blinken’s announcements of peace and goodwill at face value, the quagmire of Ukraine will continue to bleed western resources at an unprecedented scale not seen since Afghanistan. At this rate, further escalation is certain, and the Biden Administration continues to use the threat of nuclear war to scare the public into compliance.

1) ⚠️☢️ Nuclear Alert ☢️⚠️ Biden warns that Putin may use tactical nukes. This comes after Russia deployed nuclear missiles to Belarus 5 days ago. Biden considers the threat to be “real”. Is Ukraine worth full-scale kinetic WW3 and nuclear fallout?https://t.co/YMf451oCYQ — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) June 20, 2023

While the war continues to destroy lives in Eastern Ukraine — increasing the profit margins of the military industrial complex and their partners in finance and banking — it becomes increasingly doubtful that victory was ever the objective.

One of the craziest revelations of the Ukraine War is that the US can’t produce as much ammunition as Russia, even though the US spends over $800B/year on defense, which is 10X Russia. American taxpayers must be getting royally ripped off by the military-industrial complex. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) June 20, 2023

The Biden Family and those who’ve enabled them are laughing all the way to the bank.