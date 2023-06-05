America’s Top Ten Countdown with Wayne Allyn Root (VIDEO)

Wayne Allyn Root’s “Final Four” Most Important Stories in America this Week for Conservatives!

“America’s Top Ten Countdown” with Wayne Allyn Root on Real America’s Voice TV Network, airing every Saturday at Noon ET.

WATCH:

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Watch Wayne’s TV shows- “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Real America’s Voice TV Network on Saturdays at Noon ET…and Wayne’s daily TV show on Lindell TV 2 at 7 pm ET at FrankSpeech.com. He is also host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Audio Network, daily at 6 pm ET. Wayne’s latest book is a #1 bestseller, “The Great Patriot BUY-cott Book.” You can order here: https://www.amazon.com/Great-Patriot-BUY-cott-Book-Conservative/dp/099173372X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1676215826&sr=8-1