America First Legal Files Civil Rights Complaint Against Nordstrom for Woke and Racist Hiring Practices That Exclude White People

America First Legal’s (AFL) Center for Legal Equality filed a federal civil rights complaint against Nordstrom for engaging in the illegal practice of hiring based on race, color, sex, and national origin” — to exclude white people, especially men.

The complaint was filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on Friday.

According to AFL, “The company’s recent annual report suggests that it is using numerical quotas for hiring, training, and promotion and that management has taken extraordinary steps to ensure that these quotas are deeply embedded in its business operations. For example, to ‘increase representation of Black and Latinx [sic] individuals in people-manager roles by at least 50% on average’ by the end of 2025, management ‘has operationalized diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging through consistent reviews with Erik B. Nordstrom, our Chief Executive Officer, and Farrell B. Redwine, our Chief Human Resources Officer.'”

The organization found that according to Nordstrom management’s “Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging Fact Sheet,” by the end of 2025, it “will increase representation of Black and Latinx populations in people-leadership roles by at least 50%” and through its internship and other early-in-career programs, it “will create opportunity for underrepresented populations with an aim of 50% representation.”

“Management admits to engaging in a program of explicitly race-based procurement and purchasing. The ‘Nordstrom Now Blog’ claims that in 2021, management signed a ‘Fifteen Percent Pledge’ and that the Company’s President said, ‘Over the next 10 years Nordstrom will grow purchases from brands owned or founded by Black individuals by 10x by the end of 2030. Long-term societal change cannot happen overnight. We are excited to partner with the Pledge on this commitment to economic equity and sustainable growth as we work to increase the number of Black-owned and founded companies we partner with throughout our business,'” America First legal’s press release explained.

America First Legal has vowed that they will not stand by as corporations discriminate against Americans in the name of “equity” rather than “equality.”

“Major corporations across the United States appear to have forgotten about their obligations under federal law. Businesses cannot discriminate against employees or potential contractors based on race–but they openly display their brazen schemes for the world to see. In any other context, the EEOC would be on the corporation like a bee to honey. We will continue to work to bring these violations of law to their attention for their swift and appropriate action,“ said America First Legal Vice President and General Counsel Gene Hamilton.