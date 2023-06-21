DIRTBAG DEMOCRATS Rally Around Adam Schiff on House Floor – Cheer for Serial Liar After His Censure Vote, Pat Him on the Back! — He Did His Job in Smearing President Trump and These Sick People Appreciate It

Wicked, wicked people!

We truly are up against evil.

On Wednesday night the US House of Representatives censured Adam Schiff for repeatedly lying to the American public over Trump-Russia collusion.

The House will now hold an ethics investigation on Schiff.

Adam Schiff is officially the 26th member of Congress to be censured in American history!

The Democrats interrupted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and heckled him while reading aloud the censure of this horrible man. In any other line of work Schiff would have been sh*t-canned for pushing such destructive lives in the organization.