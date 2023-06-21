DIRTBAG DEMOCRATS Rally Around Adam Schiff on House Floor – Cheer for Serial Liar After His Censure Vote, Pat Him on the Back! — He Did His Job in Smearing President Trump and These Sick People Appreciate It

by

Wicked, wicked people!

We truly are up against evil.

On Wednesday night the US House of Representatives censured Adam Schiff for repeatedly lying to the American public over Trump-Russia collusion.

The House will now hold an ethics investigation on Schiff.

Adam Schiff is officially the 26th member of Congress to be censured in American history!

The Democrats interrupted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and heckled him while reading aloud the censure of this horrible man. In any other line of work Schiff would have been sh*t-canned for pushing such destructive lives in the organization.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

