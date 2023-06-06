6 Charged for Stealing and Selling Body Parts from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas Morgue

Six people have been charged for selling and stealing body parts from Harvard medical school and an Arkansas morgue.

The DOJ revealed the new charges stem from “information alleging that a nationwide network of individuals bought and sold human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary.”

The US Attorney’s Office of the Middle District of Pennsylvania revealed “Cedric Lodge, age 55, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, Katrina Maclean, age 44, of Salem, Massachusetts, Joshua Taylor, age 46, of West Lawn, Pennsylvania, Denise Lodge, age 63, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, and Mathew Lampi, age 52, of East Bethel, Minnesota, were indicted by a federal grand jury on conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods charges. Additionally, Jeremy Pauley, age 41, of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, was charged by Criminal Information.”

The charges alleged Cedric Lodge, who managed the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School, stole organs and other body parts for medical research.

Cedric and his wife Denise then allegedly sold the organs to Katrina Maclean, Joshua Taylor, and others.

Once Maclean and Taylor purchased the stolen body parts they sold the body parts to Jeremy Pauley who later sold the body parts on Facebook.

The manager of a morgue at Harvard Medical School has been charged with selling body parts from donated cadavers and allowing buyers to come to the morgue to choose which parts they wanted, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday. https://t.co/4ORLR0DVJJ — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 15, 2023

NEW: Cedric Lodge said nothing to reporters as he walked out of federal court in NH after his initial appearance. He is accused of stealing body parts from the morgue at Harvard Medical School and selling them. He has to appear next in Pennsylvania — date TBD. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/FUreUicgS1 — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) June 14, 2023

Per The DOJ:

the charges allege that from 2018 through 2022, Cedric Lodge, who managed the morgue for the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School, located in Boston, Massachusetts, stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and education before their scheduled cremations. Lodge at times transported stolen remains from Boston to his residence in Goffstown, New Hampshire, where he and his wife, Denise Lodge, sold the remains to Katrina Maclean, Joshua Taylor, and others, making arrangements via cellular telephone and social media websites. At times, Cedric Lodge allowed Maclean and Taylor to enter the morgue at Harvard Medical School and examine cadavers to choose what to purchase. On some occasions, Taylor transported stolen remains back to Pennsylvania. On other occasions, the Lodges shipped stolen remains to Taylor and others out of state. Maclean and Taylor resold the stolen remains for profit, including to Jeremy Pauley in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Jeremy Pauley also purchased stolen human remains from Candace Chapman Scott, who stole remains from her employer, a Little Rock, Arkansas mortuary and crematorium. Scott stole parts of cadavers she was supposed to have cremated, many of which had been donated to and used for research and educational purposes by an area medical school, as well as the corpses of two stillborn babies who were supposed to be cremated and returned as cremains to their families. Scott sold the stolen remains to Pauley and shipped them to Pauley in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Pauley sold many of the stolen remains he purchased to other individuals, including Matthew Lampi. Lampi and Pauley bought and sold from each other over an extended period of time and exchanged over $100,000 in online payments.

Jeremy Pauley of Bloomsburg among six people charged federally with buying and selling stolen human remains, including skin, skulls and vital organs, and shipping them across state lines. @WGAL pic.twitter.com/90aXlwGvJ8 — Susan Shapiro (@susanWGAL) June 14, 2023

