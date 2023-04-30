Ex-Mortuary Employee Indicted for Selling Human Body Parts to Wicked Satanist She Met on Facebook



Jeremy Pauley

As Cristina Laila reported in August, a Pennsylvania man was arrested for buying stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman.

“On June 14th, 2022, the East Pennsboro Township Police received a call for suspicious activity located in the 200 block of N. Enola Rd, Enola,” East Pennsboro TWP PD wrote in a news release. “An investigation was conducted and determined that a Jeremy Pauley of Enola was purchasing human body parts from a female in Arkansas. The human remains were located in Enola, Arkansas and Scranton.”

Jeremy Pauley, 40, was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse, and receiving stolen property among other charges, NBC News reported.

Pauley was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.

Jeremy Pauley posted a photo of human bones on his Facebook page – The photos are no longer live on the platform.

According to ABC News, a spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains were to be donated to UAMS’s facility. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said they were instead stolen from Arkansas Central Mortuary Services in Little Rock by a female mortuary employee and sold, adding that there is an open federal investigation.

The New York Post reported: