Over 50 Letters Containing ‘Suspicious’ White Powder Sent to Kansas State Officials

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, over 50 letters containing a “suspicious” white powder were sent to Kansas state officials.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced an investigation in a post on Facebook on Friday night.

“Today, KBI agents working alongside the FBI, KDHE, OSFM, Kansas National Guard, KHP, and several local police departments, sheriff’s offices, and fire departments have responded after mail was received by legislators and other public officials containing a suspicious white powder,” the agency wrote.

The letters are being collected by law enforcement and hazmat teams.

“As of 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, over 30 letters containing the suspicious powder have been reported across the state. Law enforcement and hazmat teams are working to safely collect the letters and investigate the incidents.”

The KBI updated the post on Friday evening to say that 20 additional letters have been reported.

“Currently, no injuries have been reported, but we ask everyone to remain vigilant in handling mail,” the post concluded. “Any similar incidents should be immediately reported to the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME.”

According to a report from The Hill, “Tom Day, the director of Legislative Administrative Services, told legislators that the letters had a return address of either Topeka or Kansas City, according to emails obtained by The Topeka Capital-Journal. He said the letters were given to the KBI and FBI.”

“A spokesperson for state Attorney General Kris Kobach (R) told the outlet that his office received a letter, while a spokesperson for state House Speaker Dan Hawkins (R) said his office did not receive a letter, but multiple members of his caucus did,” the report added.

Democrat Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s office had not received a letter at time of publishing.