Dershowitz: Radical Leftist Group Is Preventing Trump from Obtaining Top-Tier Lawyers Through Threats and Harrassment

Harvard Attorney Alan Dershowitz published a report on Thursday on the Gatestone Institute webpage discussing the challenges President Trump is facing in defending himself from the numerous frivolous charges by the communist left.

According to Dershowitz.

There are disturbing suggestions that among the reasons lawyers are declining the case is because they fear legal and career reprisals.

There is a nefarious group that calls itself The 65 Project that has as its goal to intimidate lawyers into not representing Trump or anyone associated with him. They have threatened to file bar charges against any such lawyers.

I wrote an op-ed offering to defend pro bono any lawyers that The 65 Project goes after. So The 65 Project immediately went after me, and contrived a charge based on a case in which I was a constitutional consultant, but designed to send a message to potential Trump lawyers: If you defend Trump or anyone associated with him, we will target you and find something to charge you with. The lawyers to whom I spoke are fully aware of this threat — and they are taking it seriously…. It may even be worse today….

Good lawyers… generally welcome challenges, especially in high-profile cases. This case is different: the threats to the lawyers are greater than at any time since McCarthyism. Nor is the comparison to McCarthyism a stretch. I recall during the 1950s how civil liberties lawyers, many of whom despised communism, were cancelled, and attacked if they dared to represent people accused of being communists.

Our system of justice is based on the John Adams standard: he too was attacked for defending the British soldiers accused of the Boston Massacre, but his representation of these accused killers now serves as a symbol of the 6th Amendment right to counsel. That symbol has now been endangered….

Trump’s lawyers have now alleged that one of the prosecutors has suggested to Stanley Woodward, the lawyer for Waltine Nauta, Trump’s co-defendant, that his application for judgeship may be negatively affected if he persists in defending Nauta vigorously rather than encouraging him to cooperate against Trump. If that is true – and I have not seen the evidence to support it – then it represents a direct attack on the 6th Amendment.

Read the rest here.

The Gateway Pundit reported on this nefarious group back in 2022 following the illegitimate 2020 election.

Far-left activists including David Brock, the founder of Media Matters and former Democratic Senate Majority leader Tom Daschle are targeting Trump attorneys in an attempt to deter conservatives from challenging any future election fraud schemes by the left.

The 65 Project says they are “protecting democracy” by destroying democracy and freedom in America.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Media Matters numerous times in the past 18 years. They worked with Facebook to remove conservative and pro-Trump groups from the platform following the 2016 election. They’ve attempted to remove FOX News from cable networks. Media Matters bragged about getting FOX News host Trish Regan taken off the air. They were behind efforts to remove Bill O’Reilly from the airwaves. They were behind the cancellation of Bards Fest in St Louis, a Christian group that was gathering to discuss the stolen 2020 Election. They were behind the effort to remove “The Donald” Reddit page. Their mission is to remove conservative voices from the American media landscape.

And they have had great success.

The Gateway Pundit, FOX News and its hosts, and conservatives who love America and its founding principles are targets of this fascist group.

After the 2020 election David Brock from Media Matters targeted attorneys who helped President Trump after the stolen 2020 Election. His organization is called the 65 Project.

The group filed lawfare hits against Jenna Ellis, Cleta Mitchell, Joe diGenova, Boris Epshteyn, and others earlier this year.

The group wants to make it clear that any attorney who stands in the way of the totalitarian left will be a target of the fascist regime. This is the same tactic they use against Americans who reject any of their “progress” or insane ideas. The left has destroyed tens of thousands of Americans who have rejected their radical proposals and oppressive rules.

They can’t win in the arena of ideas (ex: inflation, open borders, sexual indoctrination in schools, etc.) so they try to destroy their opposition.

The communist group targeted 40 Trump attorneys following the 2020 election by filing bogus ethics charges against them..

The goal of the 65 Project is not to win their cases — they have nothing to stand on. The goal is to lock Trump supporters and Trump attorneys in endless court cases. Their goal is to harass the Trump supporters into silence.

These are evil people. That is clear. They do not honor the freedoms the rest of us cherish. They do not honor open debate.

They will only back off when Republicans have enough balls to use the same tactics against these soulless communists. Or we all lose.