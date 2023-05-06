WTH? Jill Biden and Hunter’s Daughter Show Support and Solidarity For Ukraine with Colors of Their Outfits at King Charles III’s Coronation (VIDEO)

Jill Biden on Friday arrived in London for King Charles’ coronation while her feeble husband stayed behind.

Joe Biden skipping King Charles III’s coronation – and choosing to send his trashy wife in his absence – broke a century of precedent a historian told The New York Post.

Hunter Biden’s daughter, Finnegan, joined Dr. Jill in London on taxpayer dime.

Dr. Jill arrived to London in $1,150 Dior slingback heels (she forgot her pantyhose again) and a bright pink outfit.

Jill and Finnegan attended King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

They coordinated their outfits with the Ukrainian flag.

Dr. Jill and Finnegan showed their support and solidarity for Ukraine with colors of their dresses at King Charles III’s coronation.

WATCH:

Dr. Jill wore an ugly bow in her hair again.

She did this last time she visited Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
