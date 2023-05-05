Jill Biden Arrives in London in $1,200 Dior Heels and Bright Pink Outfit as Feeble Joe Stays Behind (VIDEO)



Jill Biden with Akshata Murthy, wife of PM Rishi Sunak

Jill Biden on Friday arrived in London for King Charles’ coronation while her feeble husband stayed behind.

Hunter Biden’s daughter, Finnegan, joined Dr. Jill in London on taxpayer dime.

Dr. Jill arrived to London in $1,150 Dior slingback heels (she forgot her pantyhose again) and a bright pink outfit.

Jill and Finnegan will attend King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on Saturday in Joe Biden’s absence.

WATCH:

Jill Biden has arrived in London to represent the United States at the King's #coronation in the absence of Joe Biden. The First Lady was greeted by Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, at Downing Street. Coronation latest: https://t.co/SvPyMdzKKY pic.twitter.com/sboMhndYAk — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 5, 2023

Joe Biden is just too old and feeble to travel overseas.

White House insiders last month admitted in a report at the Telegraph that “Joe Biden is too old to travel.”

The White House is limiting Biden’s international travel.

Trump blasted Joe Biden on Friday for skipping King Charles’ coronation.

“CROOKED JOE BIDEN WILL NOT ATTEND THE KING CHARLES’ CORONATION. THE UNITED KINGDOM IS NOT HAPPY. BIDEN WANTS TO SLEEP!” Trump said.