“Would You Settle for Oprah Giving You a Car?” – Conservatives ROAST Tampa, Florida Man After He Goes on Anti-White Tirade and Demands $3 MILLION for EVERY Black Resident (VIDEO)

Tampa, Florida – A deranged individual went on an anti-white tirade in front of the Tampa City Council Thursday and demanded each black person receive $3 million in reparations.

The primary reason he gave for wanting the reparations was to “put white people on notice.”

WATCH:

TAMPA MAN: “Homelessness and all this other garbage y’all talk about — police violence and all this stuff — don’t nobody care about that. […] We care about our reparations & we have to put white people on notice that we want our reparations! […] $3 million per person!” pic.twitter.com/c0Tm0uWOxC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 18, 2023

Here are his comments in full:

All this nonsense, homelessness and all this other garbage you all talk about. Police violence and all this stuff — don’t nobody care about that. We care about our reparations. And we have to put white people on notice that we want our reparations. Our foreparents and us didn’t work for free and get underpaid and all this nonsense and the white folks get away with it,” the man added,” while “they talk about the great city they’re building. No. We want our reparations. $3 million per person. $3 million per person right here in this city. That’s the only thing Black people have to care about. All this other little nonsense… we do not care about.

As TGP’s Cristina Laila previously reported, the reparations movement has gone national with far-left Rep. Cori Bush and other Democrats calling for a whopping $14 trillion in federal reparations to descendants of enslaved Africans.

The Gateway Pundit has also extensively reported that a California Task Force wants to deliver a reparations plan that could cost $800 billion.

Reparations are not popular with the public to begin with. A poll released in 2021 showed 62% of all Americans opposed paying reparations to the descendants of slaves.

Conservatives reminded him of this brutal reality and roasted him in epic style:

🤣😂 I’d say he needs to move to California — Mary Rogers (@broncosfan8365) May 18, 2023

‘Better call JG Wentworth, 877 CASH NOW!’ — Tarheel Joe (@FormerModerate) May 19, 2023

Guessing there was rigorous analytics run to get to that precise $3 million amount 🤣 — Steve (@TheAnalien) May 19, 2023

Have you got an address to send these guys their reparations pic.twitter.com/Lf8q7s2Vxt — DWAIN 👀 (@DWAINDIBLEY12) May 19, 2023