World’s Elites Scheme At Secretive Annual Bilderberg Meeting: Stacy Abrams, ChatGPT & Microsoft Chiefs Join Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla For Closed Door Meetings On ‘US Leadership’

Key leadership from companies like Microsoft, ChatGPT, and Google are convening with prime ministers, royalty, bank governors, army generals, and top US officials at the 2023 Bilderberg Meeting in Lisbon, Portugal to strategize about global affairs.

Artificial intelligence is the focus of the 69th annual secretive Bilderberg meeting.

Over 130 individuals from 23 countries will participate in the private, closed-door deliberations. The three-day event runs this year from May 18 to 21.

OpenAI Ceo Sam Altman Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Deept Mind CEO Demis Hassabis, World Economic Forum Agenda Contributor Yuyal Harrari, and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel are among the business elites attending the strategic meeting on artificial intelligence.

The year’s guest list, which is by invitation only, also includes establishment politicians like twice-failing Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Biden’s director of national intelligence Avril Haines, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg, Prizer CEO Albert Bourla, BP head Bernard Looney and Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanne.

Kissinger “will turn 100 on May 27, maybe they will hold a birthday party for him,” quips investigative journalist Leo Hohhmann. “Looking at this list it becomes clear that most of the named attendees are not top-level movers and shakers. Yes, there are some heavy hitters like Kissinger and Haines, but the guest list is also riddled with folks I consider to be elitist climbers like Stacey Abrams and Sam Altman. They are eager to pimp themselves out to the globalists and act as minions but they are nowhere near the top-tier or even second-tier elites.

“It is important to note, however, that some of the more high-level participants in Bilderberg meetings, are not listed and are hidden from the public.”

The Bildergs operate under the Chatham House Rules, which state participants are “free to use the information received but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speakers or participants can be revealed,” according to the Bilderberg website.

The three-day event “is shrouded in mystery, with clandestine talks held behind closed doors and subject to Chatham House rules,” CNBC reports. “That has sparked conspiracy theories, similar to those leveled against high-level meetings like the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, by those who claim attendees are seeking to establish a “new world order.” However, the event’s organizers say that the discrete nature of it is to allow for greater freedom of discussion.”

The private nature of the meeting “gives elite participants the freedom to take part as individuals who ‘are not bound by conventions of their office or by pre-agreed positions’, meaning more candid discussions can be had,” Daily Mail notes. “But the secrecy surrounding the events has led conspiracy theorists to suggest that Bilderberg is a group of rich and powerful kingmakers seeking to impose a one-world government and mold the future of humanity to their benefit.

“So clandestine are the gatherings that no minutes are taken, no press conferences given and no reports published.”

Every year a slew of reporters track down attendees of the Bilderberg meeting and nearly every time the elites run and hide. On Thursday a journalist with The Guardian confronted the European head of Bilderberg Victor Halderstabt while he was leaving a pharmacy in Lisbon.

While “clutching a packet of barrier skin cream,” the Guardian reports, “Halberstadt didn’t just ignore a polite media approach he flat-out denied that he was Victor Halberstadt and then hopped into a Mercedes which whisked him off through the security cordon.”

Key topics up for discussion at this year’s meeting were published by its organizers Thursday:

A.I. Banking system China Energy transition Europe Fiscal challenges India Industrial policy and trade NATO Russia Transnational threats Ukraine U.S. leadership



It’s unclear whether discussion over US leadership will revolve around Joe Biden’s tenure in the White House.

“The Bilderberg Meeting is a forum for informal discussions about major issues. The meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule, which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor any other participant may be revealed,” the Bilderberg Group stated in a press release.