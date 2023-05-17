Will Hack Reporter Lesley Stahl EVER Apologize to America and President Trump after She Is Caught Lying to American Public About Hunter Biden’s Laptop?



Disgraced reporter Lesley Stahl

Back in March 2017, President Trump tweeted about Barack Obama’s illegal spying on his presidential campaign in 2016.

POTUS Trump tweeted this in March 2017.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

The tweet sent shockwaves across the fake news media. Hack reporters screeched in horror. They were outraged that President Trump would dare make such an accusation.

We now know that at this same time, corrupt leaders in the DOJ and criminals in the FBI were already spying on Trump.

The Gateway Pundit at the time was already reporting on early proof of the regime’s spying on Trump.

Back in July 2017, we knew that the FBI was investigating the Trump Tower servers during the election. They were spying on Trump. The liberal media refused to report on these facts back in the summer of 2017.

Then in October 2020, just weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Lesley Stahl held an interview with President Donald Trump on “60 Minutes” in a last-ditch attempt to swing the election to basement Biden.

During the interview, Lesley Stahl stopped the interview to lash out at and lecture President Trump, something the far-left hacks NEVER do to Democrats. They don’t hide their visceral hatred for Trump and his voters and never have.

Stahl sneered at President Trump that there was no spying on his campaign or his administration. She did not even try to hide her disdain for the sitting President.

Now we know for certain that President Trump was telling the truth. Trump told the truth in 2017. Trump told the truth in 2020.

And this weekend we found out that Hillary and the Democrats were spying on the Trump Tower servers and later on the Trump White House servers.

And this week the John Durham Report revealed that the FBI and DOJ were spying on Trump during his first three years as President. Hillary Clinton was behind the conspiracy. Barack Obama and Joe Biden and top Democrats knew about this fraudulent conspiracy from the beginning. They all approved it.

The mainstream media happily spread the lies.

So will vicious leftist Lesley Stahl apologize? Or will “60 Minutes” continue to lie to their audience?