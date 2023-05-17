Washington Post Stands By Their Fraudulent Trump-Russia Collusion Reporting and Will Keep Their Pulitzer Award After Durham Report Exposes Them as Complete Frauds



New York Times and Washington Post 2018 Pulitzer Prize winners for their garbage Trump-Russia collusion hoax — From left: Maggie Haberman, Jo Becker, Matt Apuzzo, Rosalind Helderman, Tom Hamburger, Ellen Nakashima, Adam Entous, Greg Miller and Mark Mazetti accept the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting from Columbia University. XR Vision

In July 2020 documents were released by the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the Russia collusion hoax.

The second set of documents exposed the outlandish New York Times story that the Trump team had “repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials.” The declassified documents reveal The New York Times reporting was transparently dishonest and attempted to fuel the Russiagate narrative in its early stages.

In May 2022, the country learned that it was Hillary Clinton’s campaign that was behind the entire Trump-Russia collusion hoax. We know this because her former campaign manager Robbie Mook said so under oath during the Sussman trial.

The entire Trump-Russia collusion narrative was a lie. The Democrats and media knew it was a lie. We now know that the Hillary Clinton Campaign was behind the entire narrative. Democrats used this in their attempted coup of the sitting president. They jailed and bankrupted innocent men in their coup attempt.

The New York Times along with the Washington Post later won Pulitzer Prizes for their junk Trump-Russia collusion reporting that was later confirmed to be factually inaccurate and a complete fraud.

If these outlets had any integrity they’d return their phony prizes.

According to a debunked story published by far-left Slate, Trump set up a secret server at Trump Tower on 5th Avenue to “communicate privately with a Putin-tied Russian bank called Alfa Bank.”

The FBI began investigating the Trump Organization’s “back-channel” with the Russian-owned bank after Sussmann ran to the FBI and presented data files to back up the claims.

It was all a lie and Hillary hatched the lie and then later promoted the lie.

In 2022 President Trump has asked the Pulitzer Committee to revoke their award from the junk journalists in the fake news who were awarded their prize in journalism based on complete lies. So far the Pulitzer Committee has resisted.

Special Counsel John Durham released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump in 2016, according to Just the News.

This was Durham’s final report. There will be no arrests. The American people were lied to for years as the intel community worked feverishly to accomplish their coup on President Trump. And THEY ALL KNEW it was a lie.

But on Tuesday the Washington Post refused to apologize for pushing the lie of the century. They refuse to return their fraudulent Pulitzer awards.

The Daily Mail reported:

A Left-wing Trump-bashing newspaper has refused to return its 2018 Pulitzer Prize over the now-debunked theory that the ex-president conspired with Russia. The Washington Post and New York Times picked up the most-vaunted award in American journalism for its 'deeply sourced, relentlessly reported coverage.' But the DC-based outlet, which is bankrolled by Democrat-donating Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, insists it will not give up its National Reporting honor. 'The Post stands by its reporting,' a Washington Post spokeswoman said.

And that is why you can never trust The Washington Post now or in the future.

They’re standing by their lies. How horrible.